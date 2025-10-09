Next Article
TCS returns to growth with 0.8% revenue rise in Q2
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) finally broke its losing streak, posting 0.8% constant currency revenue growth for the September quarter.
This turnaround comes after two straight quarters of decline, with total revenue hitting ₹65,799 crore—beating what most analysts had predicted.
Net profit falls short of market expectations
TCS's net profit for the quarter was ₹12,075 crore—not quite what the markets hoped for.
Margins improved to 25.2%, outpacing expectations.
TCS shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday
After these results dropped on October 9, TCS shares climbed 1.1% to close at ₹3,060.
The stock's been gaining ground in three of the last four sessions—a sign that investors are feeling more confident after recent lows.