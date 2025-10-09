TCS returns to growth with 0.8% revenue rise in Q2

TCS 's net profit for the quarter was ₹12,075 crore—not quite what the markets hoped for. Margins improved to 25.2%, outpacing expectations.

After these results dropped on October 9, TCS shares climbed 1.1% to close at ₹3,060.

The stock's been gaining ground in three of the last four sessions—a sign that investors are feeling more confident after recent lows.