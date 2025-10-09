Sensex regains 82,000 mark, Nifty closes near 25,200
The Indian stock market bounced back strong on October 9, 2024, with the Nifty closing at 25,181.80 and the Sensex up by nearly 400 points at 82,172.10.
Gains were seen across the board, bringing both indices close to their highest levels of the day.
Axis Bank and Tata Consumer among top losers
Most sectors saw a lift—pharma, oil & gas, realty, metal, and PSU banks all posted solid gains.
Tata Steel reached a new one-year high after a big block deal, while HCL Technologies also stood out among top performers.
On the flip side, Axis Bank and Tata Consumer slipped into the losers' list.
Hindustan Copper hits a new high
Over 120 stocks—including Hindustan Copper and Fortis Healthcare—hit their own 52-week highs.
Garuda Construction's shares jumped almost 5% after landing a ₹144 crore project.
Lupin also climbed nearly 2.5% following news of its strategic partnership program and plans to build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida, USA.