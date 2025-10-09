Sensex regains 82,000 mark, Nifty closes near 25,200 Business Oct 09, 2025

The Indian stock market bounced back strong on October 9, 2024, with the Nifty closing at 25,181.80 and the Sensex up by nearly 400 points at 82,172.10.

Gains were seen across the board, bringing both indices close to their highest levels of the day.