India-UK trade to cross $112B mark soon: What it means

How the India-UK FTA will impact bilateral trade

The new Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, is a game-changer: it cuts tariffs on most goods, opens up jobs for young professionals in IT, healthcare, finance, and education, and protects key Indian industries.

The deal also boosts collaboration on critical minerals for tech innovation and cleaner energy—plus, it's expected to create jobs and save Indian companies a ton on social security payments.

For anyone interested in global careers or tech-driven growth, this is a big step for both countries.