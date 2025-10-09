Canara HSBC Life Insurance's ₹2,517cr IPO opens tomorrow Business Oct 09, 2025

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is rolling out its IPO on October 10, aiming to raise ₹2,517 crore.

The offer is a full sale of 23.75 crore shares, priced at ₹100-106 each, with a minimum bid of 140 shares.

Anchor bidding was held on October 9, while public subscription remains open until October 14, with allotment on October 15 and stock exchange listing expected by October 17.