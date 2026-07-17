China to roll out $1 trillion infrastructure plan this year
Business
China is rolling out a massive $1 trillion plan this year to upgrade everything from water networks, power grids, logistics, and telecom systems.
With local governments strapped for cash, Beijing is stepping in to keep the economy steady, focusing on national projects instead of repeating past mistakes with inefficient local spending.
Beijing tightens rules on local debt
Local governments have been weighed down by debt, making it tough for them to invest in new projects.
In the first half of 2026, investment in infrastructure dropped, and property investment took an even bigger hit due to the ongoing real estate slump.
Now, Beijing is tightening rules and taking charge to make sure resources are used wisely and debts don't pile up further.