China's 2026 IPO surge delivers 7 over 100,000 yuan payouts
China's IPO scene in 2026 is wild: seven new listings handed out over 1,00,000 yuan ($14,900) each in single-day profits, the highest number of such payouts in at least six years.
One standout story is Stacy Wei, an education worker who scored ₹53.7 lakh from Unitree Robotics's IPO, enough to upgrade her car.
These "big fat tickets," as local traders call them, are hot property among retail investors.
Huge IPO gains, tough allocation, volatility
Landing an IPO share isn't easy (Wei beat one-in-5,525 odds), and 53 stocks debuting this year have averaged first-day jumps of more than 350%.
But it's not all easy money: Wei and investors like Alice Wang and Wu Haiyan warn that quick wins can be wiped out by losses elsewhere.
As Wu put it: "You make money in one part of the market and lose it in another."
So while the rewards are tempting, the ride can get bumpy.