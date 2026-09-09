China's 2026 IPO surge delivers 7 over 100,000 yuan payouts

China's IPO scene in 2026 is wild: seven new listings handed out over 1,00,000 yuan ($14,900) each in single-day profits, the highest number of such payouts in at least six years.

One standout story is Stacy Wei, an education worker who scored ₹53.7 lakh from Unitree Robotics's IPO, enough to upgrade her car.

These "big fat tickets," as local traders call them, are hot property among retail investors.