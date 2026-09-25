China's AI film scene grows as Zhu opens in Shenzhen
Business
China's AI-powered film scene is growing fast, with filmmakers like Zhu Zhili setting up shop in tech hubs like Shenzhen.
The city's vast tech ecosystem and government support are fueling this boom, as China pushes to weave AI into more parts of its economy.
China's AI film industry faces oversupply
Despite the excitement, not every AI film is a hit: there's already talk of too many shows and not enough viewers.
Lower production costs make it easier for creators to experiment, but questions about originality and copyright are still up in the air.
Figuring out how to balance new tech with classic filmmaking jobs is the next big hurdle for the industry.