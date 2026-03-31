China's market steadier as renewables and reserves blunt global shocks
Business
While rising oil prices and the Iran conflict have hit stock markets hard in places like Japan, India, and South Korea (with drops over 10%), China's market has held up much better, down just 4.6%.
This stability comes from China's big push into renewables and its solid strategic reserves, which help cushion the blow from global shocks.
Investors cite AI, relaxed limits
Global investors are taking notice: with advances in AI, a steadier approach to managing US trade tensions, and steps that have relaxed some investment limits and could support greater foreign investment, China is looking more attractive.
Big banks like Goldman Sachs are even recommending Chinese stocks right now, seeing them as a safer bet during all this uncertainty.