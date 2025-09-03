China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a year Business Sep 03, 2025

China's services industry picked up serious momentum in August 2025, hitting its fastest growth since May last year.

The main PMI jumped to 53.0 from July's 52.6, thanks to more people spending at home and a boost from overseas orders.

Even the official PMI ticked up slightly, indicating that the sector is still facing challenges like China's ongoing property slump.