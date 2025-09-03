Current Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed 352 times: What to know
Current Infraprojects' IPO was a major hit—oversubscribed 352 times, with non-institutional investors leading the charge.
Priced at ₹80 per share, the company raised ₹41.80 crore by issuing 52.25 lakh new shares.
Non-institutional and institutional buyers also showed strong interest, subscribing 468 and 192 times respectively.
What does the company do?
They're an engineering and construction (EPC) company working on infrastructure and renewable energy projects—think solar power, electrical systems, water works, and more.
The company is active in 12 states across India, has finished projects worth ₹232 crore as of July 2025, and holds an order book of ₹280 crore.
Strong debut expected, financials in brief
The stock lists today (September 3, 2025) on the NSE SME platform. A gray market premium of about 58% hints at a strong debut.
Funds from the IPO will help launch a solar plant at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and cover working capital plus general expenses.
Last year (FY25), they posted revenue of ₹91.3 crore with a net profit of ₹9.45 crore—showing solid financial health for a growing player in this space.