Current Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed 352 times: What to know

They're an engineering and construction (EPC) company working on infrastructure and renewable energy projects—think solar power, electrical systems, water works, and more. The company is active in 12 states across India, has finished projects worth ₹232 crore as of July 2025, and holds an order book of ₹280 crore.

Strong debut expected, financials in brief

The stock lists today (September 3, 2025) on the NSE SME platform. A gray market premium of about 58% hints at a strong debut.

Funds from the IPO will help launch a solar plant at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and cover working capital plus general expenses.

Last year (FY25), they posted revenue of ₹91.3 crore with a net profit of ₹9.45 crore—showing solid financial health for a growing player in this space.