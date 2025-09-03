Sneha Organics IPO allotment today: Here's how to check

How to check allotment status

To see if you scored an allotment, just head to Skyline Financial Services's site, pick "Snehaa Organics IPO," and enter your PAN or application number.

This IPO was a big hit with both institutional buyers (42x subscribed) and retail investors (almost 38x).

The ₹33 crore issue had a price band of ₹115-₹122 per share, but with only a ₹3 gray market premium, the stock's NSE SME debut on September 5 might be pretty chill.