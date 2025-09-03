Next Article
Sneha Organics IPO allotment today: Here's how to check
Sneha Organics is finalizing its IPO allotment this Wednesday, after a wild ride of nearly 28 times oversubscription between August 29 and September 2.
If you didn't get shares, refunds roll out on September 4.
For those who did, shares hit your demat account the same day.
How to check allotment status
To see if you scored an allotment, just head to Skyline Financial Services's site, pick "Snehaa Organics IPO," and enter your PAN or application number.
This IPO was a big hit with both institutional buyers (42x subscribed) and retail investors (almost 38x).
The ₹33 crore issue had a price band of ₹115-₹122 per share, but with only a ₹3 gray market premium, the stock's NSE SME debut on September 5 might be pretty chill.