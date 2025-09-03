Gold hits record high as investors seek safe haven

When uncertainty rises—like now with global tensions and political moves in the US—gold becomes a go-to safe haven. The Trump team's push for a Supreme Court review on tariffs has added to the nerves, and everyone's watching key jobs data that could sway the Fed's big September 17 decision.

Traders expect rate cut from Fed

Most traders now expect a rate cut from the Fed, which makes gold more attractive compared to low-yield investments.

Big players are piling in too: holdings in SPDR Gold Trust just jumped 1.32%, hitting their highest since August 2022.

So far this year alone, gold is up, thanks to steady demand.