Oil prices steady as US sanctions hit Iranian oil exports Business Sep 03, 2025

Oil prices stayed pretty stable in Asia on Wednesday, right after the US hit several companies with sanctions for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi.

Prices had jumped over 1% the day before, but now Brent crude is at $69.13 a barrel and US crude at $65.63.

Everyone's watching to see if the OPEC+ meeting on September 7 will bring any production changes, though analysts expect none.