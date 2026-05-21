China's stricter export rules strain India's electronics supply chains Business May 21, 2026

China just rolled out stricter export rules, and Indian electronics makers are feeling the pressure.

Now, getting key machinery and components from China means loads of paperwork and a 45-day wait for approval.

This could slow down production lines and mess with company plans, especially since so many firms still rely on Chinese tech.

Industry insiders think China's move is meant to stop companies from shifting their supply chains elsewhere.