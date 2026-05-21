China's stricter export rules strain India's electronics supply chains
China just rolled out stricter export rules, and Indian electronics makers are feeling the pressure.
Now, getting key machinery and components from China means loads of paperwork and a 45-day wait for approval.
This could slow down production lines and mess with company plans, especially since so many firms still rely on Chinese tech.
Industry insiders think China's move is meant to stop companies from shifting their supply chains elsewhere.
Indian manufacturers seek clarity from China
Several leading electronics manufacturing firms are reaching out to Chinese suppliers and partners for clarity, and companies such as Tata Electronics and Foxconn are expected to be affected.
They've also asked India's IT ministry for help, but officials admit their options are limited.
Meanwhile, India's push to make more electronics at home is hitting roadblocks because critical machines like CNCs remain heavily dependent on Chinese suppliers.