Chinese regulators demand financial and technological proof for humanoid IPOs
Business
China is making it tougher for humanoid robotics companies to go public.
After a meeting with banks and investors, regulators now want these firms to prove they're financially solid, have real growth potential, and are actually building cutting-edge tech before they can launch an IPO.
Unitree China listing prompts investor scrutiny
This all started after Unitree (a.k.a. Yushu Technology) became the first humanoid robotics company to list in China in August 2026.
Its stock price shot up 460% at first, but then crashed by half, and only a tiny slice of its revenue came from real industrial use.
Now, investors want proof that these companies have business models that can actually scale, so expect fewer robot IPOs getting approved for now.