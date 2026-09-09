Christine Tan says AI cuts IPO research to 10 minutes
Business
AI is shaking up the finance world, said Christine Tan, head of financial institutions group sales, Asia Pacific, payments at J.P. Morgan.
At the Global Fintech Festival 2026, she shared that tasks like IPO research now take just 10 minutes instead of nine months, thanks to AI.
The bank's main focus areas for innovation efforts are trade, agentic AI for services, fraud controls and regulatory compliance.
UPI leads Asia-Pacific real-time payments
Tan also highlighted how India's UPI is leading the way in real-time payments across Asia-Pacific.
J.P. Morgan is working with India's NPCI on cross-border payments, and the initial focus is on online payments, allowing Indian travelers to use their existing UPI apps while making purchases.