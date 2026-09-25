Christopher Wood says foreign investors leaving AI could benefit India
Business
Foreign investors, who rushed to South Korea and Taiwan for stronger returns, are now losing interest in AI stocks and shifting money into US Treasuries.
According to Christopher Wood, Head of Equity Research at Jefferies, this change could open the door for more foreign investment to come back to India.
India may attract renewed foreign investment
With the AI hype cooling off and US Treasury yields staying high, global investors might start looking at emerging markets like India again.
If these trends continue, India could see a fresh wave of foreign capital, definitely something to keep an eye on if you follow market moves.