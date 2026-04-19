CII seeks National Industrial Land Council to harmonize land regulations
Business
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is pushing for a National Industrial Land Council (NILC) to make land-related regulations the same across all states.
Inspired by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) model, this council would help cut through red tape, making it easier for businesses to set up shop anywhere in India.
CII proposes unified online land bank
CII also wants a unified online land bank with real-time information, a single-window digital approval system, and uniform, nationally guided stamp duty for industrial land, so no more confusing paperwork or surprise costs.
Plus, they are suggesting standardized checks on social impact and a registry for land disputes to keep things fair and transparent for everyone involved.