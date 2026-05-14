Cisco to lay off 4,000 employees amid AI-led restructuring

Cisco Systems , the networking equipment maker, has announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 4,000 employees in Q4 FY26. The decision comes as part of an AI-driven business restructuring strategy. Cisco reported a strong performance for Q3 FY2026 with revenue soaring to $15.84 billion and net income hitting $3.4 billion.

Leadership response Layoffs to begin from today Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins confirmed the job cuts in a blog post after Q3 earnings. He said, "With this, we are making changes today that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce in Q4 by fewer than 4,000 jobs, representing less than 5% of our total employee base." The company plans to notify affected employees from today and provide support through Cisco's placement services for new opportunities.

Investment focus Q3 FY2026 revenue soars to $15.84 billion Cisco is doubling down on strategic investments in silicon, optics, security, and employee use of AI. Robbins emphasized that these investments are made from a position of strength and focus on technologies that will drive growth and innovation for customers and partners. The company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in Q3 FY2026 revenue to $15.8 billion with GAAP net income at $3.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion in Q3 fiscal 2025.

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