Citadel hires talent including Google DeepMind to expand quantitative team
Business
Citadel, one of the world's top financial firms, is hiring experts from places like Google DeepMind to boost its quantitative investing team.
Navneet Arora is leading this expansion, and Alexey Poyarkov has been brought in to run a new team just launched to focus on systematic trading in global equities.
Arora stresses technology to stay competitive
Arora says growing the team and investing in tech are key for keeping Citadel competitive as more firms chase AI talent.
With $76 billion under management and Citadel's Tactical Trading fund's strong 20% annual return since 2008, Citadel mixes advanced AI with human expertise and uses noncompete agreements to keep its edge in fast-moving markets.