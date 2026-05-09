Citi downgrades India to 'underweight' amid macro challenges

Market performance

India scored poorly in Citi's model for some time

In a client note, Citi said, "India has scored poorly in our model for some time, though macro/EPS inflection looks trickier amid headwinds from higher commodity prices." The brokerage acknowledged that market positioning remains light and the pricing of earnings per share (EPS) outcomes seems more reasonable than other markets. However, it also noted that its earnings growth estimates for FY27-28 do not yet fully account for the impact of the Iran war.