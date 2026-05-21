Citi expects India IPO market to rebound later in 2026

IPOs $3.5bn and M&A activity rising

Only $3.5 billion has been raised through IPOs so far in 2026, way down from $22.4 billion last year when India was the world's third-biggest IPO market.

Still, Citi's Arvind Vashistha says most deals usually happen at the end of the year, and this time, numbers could even beat 2025 by up to 10%.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, activity is picking up too, with Indian companies making big moves and global firms selling off non-core assets despite some economic headwinds.