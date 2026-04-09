Citigroup forecasts US ETFs could reach $25 trillion by 2030

US active ETF share to double

Active ETFs, funds that try to beat the market instead of just tracking it, are expected to be the main growth engine.

Citigroup thinks their share will double in the next decade, thanks to more flexible strategies, simpler rules, and a growing demand for tax-friendly investments.

Plus, investors poured over $435 billion into US ETFs so far this year, showing just how popular these low-cost and diverse options have become.