Citigroup forecasts US ETFs could reach $25 trillion by 2030
Business
Citigroup's latest report says US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might manage a massive $25 trillion by 2030, more than double the $10.4 trillion recorded in March 2025.
The bank is even more optimistic for the long run, bumping its 2035 forecast up to over $40 trillion.
US active ETF share to double
Active ETFs, funds that try to beat the market instead of just tracking it, are expected to be the main growth engine.
Citigroup thinks their share will double in the next decade, thanks to more flexible strategies, simpler rules, and a growing demand for tax-friendly investments.
Plus, investors poured over $435 billion into US ETFs so far this year, showing just how popular these low-cost and diverse options have become.