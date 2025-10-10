IPOs in India could raise $20B next year: Citigroup

Citigroup has projected that initial public offerings (IPOs) in India could raise as much as $20 billion over the next year. This would further establish India as one of the world's busiest listing markets. The prediction comes on the back of a strong performance by domestic capital, including retail investors, and a number of high-profile companies planning their IPOs.

Market momentum 'India likely to be world's most active ECM market' So far this year, IPOs in India have raised $12 billion. An additional $5 billion is expected to be added this month, thanks to the listings of Tata Capital Ltd. and LG Electronics Inc.'s Indian arm, both of which start trading next week. Harish Raman, Citi's head of equity capital markets execution and solutions for Asia Pacific, said, "India is likely to be the world's most active ECM market along with Hong Kong over the next year."

Sectoral diversity Record IPO pipeline across sectors Raman also noted that the current IPO pipeline is the largest on record, spanning domestic and international companies across various industries. He specifically highlighted technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors as key drivers of this growth. The surge in India's IPO market can be attributed to a strong domestic capital base, including millions of retail investors.

Capital shift Foreign sell-off and its implications Despite foreign investors pulling out over $15 billion this year amid a shift toward Chinese equities, India's IPO market remains resilient. Concerns over a 50% US tariff on India's exports and weaker corporate profits have also contributed to the foreign sell-off. Upcoming Indian listings include digital payments firm Pine Labs Ltd., e-commerce platform Meesho, and mutual fund manager ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.