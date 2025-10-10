Oyo parent PRISM announces major leadership reshuffle

Key appointments and changes

Tandon will keep leading the Vacation Homes segment and work closely with leaders in the UK and US.

Varun Jain is now COO-Asia, taking charge of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and even operations in Germany, India's Innov8, and Weddingz.

Shreerang Godbole stays focused on customer experience as Chief Service Officer, while Shirish Damani takes over as COO for Europe Homes & Hotels.

Meanwhile, Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM International (US, UK, LatAm, Workspaces) and Traum Ferienwohnungen, is moving on to pursue technology-led ventures after a successful run.