Oyo parent PRISM announces major leadership reshuffle
PRISM, the parent company behind Oyo, just announced a big leadership shuffle to help the company grow worldwide and level up its premium offerings.
Ankit Tandon is stepping up as the new COO of PRISM and CEO for Europe, and he'll be steering global operations, including Europe (with the UK) and the United States.
Key appointments and changes
Tandon will keep leading the Vacation Homes segment and work closely with leaders in the UK and US.
Varun Jain is now COO-Asia, taking charge of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and even operations in Germany, India's Innov8, and Weddingz.
Shreerang Godbole stays focused on customer experience as Chief Service Officer, while Shirish Damani takes over as COO for Europe Homes & Hotels.
Meanwhile, Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM International (US, UK, LatAm, Workspaces) and Traum Ferienwohnungen, is moving on to pursue technology-led ventures after a successful run.