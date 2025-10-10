Next Article
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty loan dispute: What is the case about
Business
Raj Kundra, currently facing a ₹60 crore fraud probe, says he couldn't repay the loan in 2016 because of demonetization—the sudden ban on ₹500 and ₹1000 notes.
Businessman Deepak Kothari claims Kundra and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, misused funds meant for their company, Best Deal TV, for personal expenses instead of business growth.
Kundra, Shilpa can't travel abroad until they deposit ₹60 crore
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating, and the Bombay High Court has told the couple to deposit ₹60 crore if they want to travel abroad.
The court also kept a Look Out Circular in place after rejecting their plea to cancel it.
The next hearing is set for October 14, 2025, so this financial dispute is far from over.