Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty loan dispute: What is the case about

Kundra, Shilpa can't travel abroad until they deposit ₹60 crore

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating, and the Bombay High Court has told the couple to deposit ₹60 crore if they want to travel abroad.

The court also kept a Look Out Circular in place after rejecting their plea to cancel it.

The next hearing is set for October 14, 2025, so this financial dispute is far from over.