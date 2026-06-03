Citi's Vis Raghavan says India must tell global AI story
Business
India could be a major force in global AI, but it's not telling its story well enough to attract big investments, says Citi's Vis Raghavan.
He points out that while India has loads of skilled talent and affordable operations, these strengths aren't reaching the right ears, especially compared to countries like the US.
Vis Raghavan urges clarity for India
Raghavan highlights that foreign investors are hesitant due to unclear messaging about India's AI strategy and concerns over things like energy security.
His advice? India should lay out a clear long-term vision and spotlight its affordable tech infrastructure and digital growth.
That way, it can stand out as an AI destination on the world stage.