Bank holidays: Check state-wise closures for Makar Sankranti, Pongal
What's the story
Today, January 15, several Indian states will witness bank closures due to the celebration of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. In Maharashtra, banks will also remain closed for the municipal corporation elections. The closure in these regions will affect various banking services including branch operations, cash withdrawals, and routine customer transactions. Despite the physical closure, essential financial services would still be available through digital platforms such as online banking and ATMs.
State-wise closures
Bank holidays across different states
In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, banks will remain closed today for the festivals of Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, and Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, banks will be closed for the Municipal Corporation elections. The decision to close banks on these occasions is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Festival details
Understanding Makar Sankranti and its significance
Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayana, Makara or simply Sankranti, is a mid-winter harvest festival in India. It marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. The festival is dedicated to Surya, the sun god, and celebrated as a new beginning. In India, this occasion is marked with many multi-day festivals and celebrations across different states.
Future closures
Bank holidays in January 2026
Apart from today's celebrations, banks will also remain closed for other occasions like New Year's Day/Gaan-Ngai, Mannam Jayanthi, birthday of Hazrat Ali and Swami Vivekananda. Other holidays include Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti, and Thiruvalluvar Day. The list also includes Uzhavar Thirunal, birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami, and Republic Day.