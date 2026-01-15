Bank holidays: Check state-wise closures for Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Today, January 15, several Indian states will witness bank closures due to the celebration of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. In Maharashtra, banks will also remain closed for the municipal corporation elections. The closure in these regions will affect various banking services including branch operations, cash withdrawals, and routine customer transactions. Despite the physical closure, essential financial services would still be available through digital platforms such as online banking and ATMs.

State-wise closures Bank holidays across different states In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, banks will remain closed today for the festivals of Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, and Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, banks will be closed for the Municipal Corporation elections. The decision to close banks on these occasions is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Festival details Understanding Makar Sankranti and its significance Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayana, Makara or simply Sankranti, is a mid-winter harvest festival in India. It marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. The festival is dedicated to Surya, the sun god, and celebrated as a new beginning. In India, this occasion is marked with many multi-day festivals and celebrations across different states.

