Classic Electrodes IPO oversubscribed on Day 1
Classic Electrodes, a Kolkata-based welding supplies company founded in 1997, saw its IPO snapped up by investors on Day 1 itself (August 22, 2025).
The share price was set at ₹82-87, with a minimum bid of 1,600 shares. Retail investors especially showed strong interest.
GMP indicates strong debut ahead
The IPO got bids for over 50 lakh shares—about 1.6 times what was offered—with retail buyers leading at more than double the available quota. Non-institutional and institutional investors also joined in.
The gray market premium sits at ₹20, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹107 per share (almost 23% above the top-end issue price).
Funds raised will go toward new equipment, paying off some loans, and boosting working capital—helping Classic Electrodes gear up for future growth.