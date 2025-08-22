Classic Electrodes IPO oversubscribed on Day 1

GMP indicates strong debut ahead

The IPO got bids for over 50 lakh shares—about 1.6 times what was offered—with retail buyers leading at more than double the available quota. Non-institutional and institutional investors also joined in.

The gray market premium sits at ₹20, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹107 per share (almost 23% above the top-end issue price).

Funds raised will go toward new equipment, paying off some loans, and boosting working capital—helping Classic Electrodes gear up for future growth.