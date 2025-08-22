Next Article
Why Ambuja Cements's stock is down despite strong quarterly results
Ambuja Cements's stock slipped by 2.05% on Friday, closing at ₹576.70—even though the company just posted strong results.
As part of the NIFTY NEXT 50, this drop caught some attention, but the numbers behind the scenes tell a more upbeat story.
Revenue and profit on the rise
From April to June 2025, Ambuja's revenue jumped to ₹10,289 crore (up from ₹8,311 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹966 crore from ₹786 crore—a solid boost.
For the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit were up compared to last year too.
The only minor downside? Earnings per share dipped slightly from ₹17.99 to ₹17.00—but overall growth stayed strong.