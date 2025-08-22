Why Ambuja Cements's stock is down despite strong quarterly results

Revenue and profit on the rise

From April to June 2025, Ambuja's revenue jumped to ₹10,289 crore (up from ₹8,311 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹966 crore from ₹786 crore—a solid boost.

For the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit were up compared to last year too.

The only minor downside? Earnings per share dipped slightly from ₹17.99 to ₹17.00—but overall growth stayed strong.