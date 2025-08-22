Why Motilal Oswal's stock is down despite strong Q1 results
Motilal Oswal's stock slipped 2.11% to ₹929.30 on August 22, 2025, despite the company posting a strong comeback in profits and sales for Q1 FY25.
Moneycontrol analysis indicated very bullish sentiment, but the share still landed among the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Financials look solid
Even with the price drop, Motilal Oswal's financials look solid—debt is under control and earnings are steady (debt-to-equity at 1.33; P/E at 14.71).
For young investors or anyone watching market moves, it's a reminder that good results don't always mean instant gains.
SEBI penalty, other recent developments
SEBI hit Motilal Oswal with an ₹11 lakh penalty in August for procedural slip-ups.
The company also made some big moves: investing in Zepto Private Limited and issuing bonus shares and dividends earlier this year—so there's plenty happening behind the scenes beyond just numbers.