Claude's new AI tool rattles cybersecurity stocks
Business
Cybersecurity stocks took a nosedive after Anthropic unveiled Claude Code Security, an AI tool that can spot code vulnerabilities, suggest fixes, and double-check results.
JFrog shares sank 24%, CrowdStrike fell 8%, Okta dropped over 9%, and GitLab slid more than 8%.
Other big names like Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks also lost ground.
The tool could automate tasks usually done by experts
Claude Code Security could shake up the cybersecurity job scene by automating tasks usually done by experts.
It handles tricky bugs that have slipped through for years, meaning companies might depend less on human reviews—and that could hit their profits.
For anyone into tech or investing, it's a sign of how fast AI is changing the game.