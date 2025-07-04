Climate change impacts global businesses

TL;DR

Extreme weather events are disrupting businesses globally

Extreme heat and storms are causing the most trouble for companies worldwide, followed by wildfires, water shortages, and floods.

In the US alone, disaster recovery costs have nearly hit $1 trillion.

Local stories—like Tampa businesses struggling after hurricanes or Canadian wildfires halting operations—show just how widespread these impacts are.

'Greenhush'—companies reluctant to talk about climate efforts

Some North American companies feel stuck because of political uncertainty.

That's led to a "greenhush," where businesses keep quiet about their climate efforts to avoid backlash or sudden policy changes.