Climate change impacts global businesses
Over half of global companies are feeling the heat from climate change—literally.
A new Morgan Stanley report found that many businesses are dealing with higher costs, work stoppages, and lost revenue as extreme weather becomes more common.
Despite political hurdles, more firms are trying to cut emissions and adapt.
Extreme weather events are disrupting businesses globally
Extreme heat and storms are causing the most trouble for companies worldwide, followed by wildfires, water shortages, and floods.
In the US alone, disaster recovery costs have nearly hit $1 trillion.
Local stories—like Tampa businesses struggling after hurricanes or Canadian wildfires halting operations—show just how widespread these impacts are.
'Greenhush'—companies reluctant to talk about climate efforts
Some North American companies feel stuck because of political uncertainty.
That's led to a "greenhush," where businesses keep quiet about their climate efforts to avoid backlash or sudden policy changes.