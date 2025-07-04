Next Article

Business • Jul 04, 2025 IMF criticizes Trump's tax bill as economic threat

The IMF just sounded the alarm on Donald Trump's new tax bill, saying it could push the US deficit up by $4 trillion over the next decade.

The plan would extend 2017 tax cuts and add new breaks for things like tips and overtime pay.

Even if some spending gets cut, the bill is still expected to add $3.4 trillion to the deficit (and that's not even counting interest).