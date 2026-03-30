CMPDI lists on BSE and NSE raising ₹1,842 cr
Business
CMPDI, a Coal India subsidiary, is making its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE today.
Despite a shaky market, its IPO managed to raise ₹1,842 crore, thanks mostly to institutional investors who subscribed over three times their share.
Retail investors weren't as enthusiastic, filling just one-third of their allocation.
CMPDI dominant but Coal India reliant
CMPDI holds about 61% of India's coal and mineral consultancy market and posted solid fiscal 2025 results: ₹2,178 crore in revenue and ₹667 crore in net profit, with impressive 42% or more EBITDA margins.
Still, the company relies heavily on Coal India and the coal sector overall, a strong position for now but something to watch as energy trends shift.