CMPDI lists on BSE and NSE raising ₹1,842 cr

CMPDI dominant but Coal India reliant

CMPDI holds about 61% of India's coal and mineral consultancy market and posted solid fiscal 2025 results: ₹2,178 crore in revenue and ₹667 crore in net profit, with impressive 42% or more EBITDA margins.

Still, the company relies heavily on Coal India and the coal sector overall, a strong position for now but something to watch as energy trends shift.