CMR Green and Hexagon Nutrition IPOs launch as OFS

CMR Green ₹631cr Hexagon ₹139cr IPOs

CMR Green is looking to raise about ₹631 crore by offering over 3.28 crore shares, mainly serving carmakers and big auto suppliers. Share allotment is set for June 8, with listing on June 10.

Hexagon Nutrition's IPO is smaller (₹139 crore) with shares at ₹42-₹45 each; it opens Friday and closes Tuesday. The company exports a big chunk of its products (61% of FY25 revenue) to over 75 countries.

Allotment happens June 10, and listing follows on June 12.