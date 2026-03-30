CNBC replaces peacock with blue arrow in new 'N' identity
Business
CNBC just dropped a brand-new logo and identity at the India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai.
The classic multicolored peacock is out, replaced by a clean blue arrow inside the letter "N," a nod to progress and moving forward.
This update covers all its platforms, from TV to digital.
CNBC new look launches March 30
You'll start seeing the new look everywhere, on CNBC-TV18, Prime, Awaaz, Bajar, and its website, starting Monday, 30 March 2026.
It's one of the biggest updates for CNBC in years and shows it's serious about staying current as your go-to source for business news.