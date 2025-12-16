Coal India gets a new boss: B Sairam steps in as CMD

Coal India Limited just named B Sairam as its new Chairman and Managing Director, starting December 15, 2025. He takes over from Sanoj Kumar Jha, who was holding the fort after P M Prasad retired in October. With more than three decades at Coal India—including stints leading Northern Coalfield Limited—Sairam brings plenty of hands-on experience to the top job.

Why does this matter? Coal India is a major player in powering the country, so leadership changes here can make waves.

In his first meeting, Sairam set the tone by focusing on boosting efficiency, hitting this year's coal production targets, and making sure safety and quality don't slip.

His track record suggests he's ready to steer Coal India through its next big challenges.

Who is B Sairam? Sairam has spent over 35 years working across different parts of Coal India. Before this role, he led Northern Coalfields Limited and was Director (Technical) at Central Coalfields Limited.

His deep industry know-how is expected to help modernize operations and keep things running smoothly.