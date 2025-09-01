Coal India produced 3.5% less coal this year

Several CIL subsidiaries saw their numbers drop over these five months. But August 2024 flipped the script: coal production shot up by 9.4% from last August, hitting 50.4 million tons.

CIL's ambitious production target for 2025-26

CIL missed its full-year target in 2024-25—producing about 781 million tons instead of the planned 838 million.

Now, they're aiming higher for 2025-26: the new goal is to hit 875 million tons in production and deliver even more to keep up with India's growing energy needs.