IRDAI official siphons off ₹5.3cr, pays vendors with fake notes Business Sep 01, 2025

An Assistant Manager at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off ₹5.3 crore from the organization.

Bhaskarabhatla Suryanarayana Sastry, who worked in general administration, is accused of forging documents to move money into his own and his family's bank accounts.