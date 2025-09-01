Next Article
Stoxo: India's 1st AI-powered stock research engine
StockGro just launched Stoxo, the country's first AI-powered stock research engine.
Designed for Indian retail investors, Stoxo gives real-time, reliable market insights—helping you cut through random advice online.
It uses data from over 35 million users to deliver decision-ready research in one place.
Ask anything about stocks or sectors
With Stoxo, you can ask specific questions about stocks or sectors and get clear, researched answers.
Positioned as an accessible, jargon-free tool, Stoxo is especially beneficial for investors in smaller cities who want smart tools without the complexity.
It blends AI with expert input from SEBI-registered analysts and is offering a free trial at www.stoxo.club for anyone curious to try it out.