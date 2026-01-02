Coal India shares hit 52-week high: What's driving the surge?

Coal India Limited (CIL) 's shares surged by 6.6% on Friday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹426.95 on the BSE. The spike came after the company announced that it would allow direct participation of foreign coal consumers in its e-auction system. The move is applicable from January 1, 2026, and covers countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Auction changes New auction system allows direct foreign participation The new Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions will allow foreign buyers to directly participate. Earlier, they had to go through domestic coal traders for access to Indian coal. The revised framework also includes one-time registration and participation through digital bidding. Payments are to be made in accordance with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules.

Payment details Payment methods and strategic approach According to the new rules, buyers from Nepal can pay in Indian rupee (INR) or US Dollars, while those from Bangladesh and Bhutan will have to transact in US Dollars only. A senior company official said this move reflects CIL's careful strategy for market expansion while ensuring domestic coal requirements are fully met. They added it enhances transparency, competition, and global market integration.