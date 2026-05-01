Coatue's Philippe Laffont launches next frontier AI data center venture Business May 01, 2026

Coatue Management, with Philippe Laffont overseeing the venture, launched a venture called Next Frontier to grab land and build massive AI data centers.

With tens of billions of dollars potentially to be spent on the effort, they are aiming to keep up with the crazy demand from AI companies like Anthropic, especially as the US alone has roughly 1,500 data centers under construction.