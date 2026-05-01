Coatue's Philippe Laffont launches next frontier AI data center venture
Coatue Management, with Philippe Laffont overseeing the venture, launched a venture called Next Frontier to grab land and build massive AI data centers.
With tens of billions of dollars potentially to be spent on the effort, they are aiming to keep up with the crazy demand from AI companies like Anthropic, especially as the US alone has roughly 1,500 data centers under construction.
Next Frontier raises $5.7B junk bonds
Next Frontier's one of its first big projects? Snapping up land in Indiana for a huge data center campus.
The team, led by AI infrastructure pro Robert Yin and ex-Blackstone executive Peter Wallace, teamed up with Fluidstack to raise $5.7 billion through junk bonds for their New Lebanon, Indiana, complex.
It is a big part of Coatue's push to support global AI labs and developers as tech infrastructure keeps booming.