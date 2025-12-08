How Coca-Cola plans to cut down on plastic waste

Coca-Cola is trialing a revolutionary new packaging solution for its soft drink brands in Austria. The company has replaced the traditional plastic shrink wrap with a recyclable corrugated-paper handle for multipacks of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Mezzo Mix. The innovative design is expected to remove around 200 tons of plastic from circulation every year.

Teamwork New packaging design: A collaborative effort The new packaging design has been developed in partnership with DS Smith and Krones. The corrugated DS Smith Lift Up solution is specifically designed for six-packs of 1.5-liter PET bottles, but can be adjusted for other sizes as well. It features a paper band and soft-grip cardboard handle to make it easier for consumers to carry their drinks comfortably.

Sustainability DS Smith's commitment to sustainable packaging DS Smith President Stefano Rossi emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability in a press release. He said, "We are proud to partner on this innovative packaging solution, driving out unnecessary waste and single-use plastic." The new design was created using DS Smith's Circular Design Metrics approach, which minimizes material use while reducing environmental impact.