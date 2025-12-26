Coforge's board is meeting today to discuss a potential fundraising proposal

Coforge may acquire Encora for $2B: Deal details

By Mudit Dube 12:51 pm Dec 26, 202512:51 pm

What's the story

Coforge Ltd is reportedly in talks to acquire Encora, a leading digital engineering firm, for an estimated $2 billion. The news comes ahead of Coforge's board meeting today to discuss a potential fundraising proposal. Following the meeting, the company will hold an analyst call later in the evening. Encora is currently owned by private equity firm Advent International, which acquired it from Warburg Pincus at a valuation of around $1.5 billion in 2021.