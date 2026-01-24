Cognizant expands operations in tier-2 cities to tap into talent
What's the story
Cognizant, a leading global technology company, is expanding its operations in India, including tier-2 cities. The move is part of a strategy to tap into the country's vast talent pool. Surya Gummadi, President of Americas at Cognizant, announced this during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He said that India has always been an integral part of Cognizant's strategy and vision for growth.
Expansion details
New locations added to Cognizant's operational footprint
Cognizant has recently expanded its operations to Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Gujarat's Gift City, among other places. Gummadi emphasized that the expansion into tier-2 cities is a key element of their strategy. He said they are also expanding in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune depending on client needs. "So, expansion in the major cities plus doubling down on the tier-two cities to talent into those cities is something that we do," he said.
AI focus
India plays a vital role in Cognizant's AI strategy
Gummadi also highlighted India's importance in Cognizant's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. He said most of the associates who assist clients with Cognizant's AI solutions are based in India. The company also has production centers in the country. "India has always been at the forefront of navigating technology shift and education in the country has already been pivoted or adjusted to this AI era," he said.
Recruitment approach
Cognizant's recruitment strategy focuses on fresh graduates
Gummadi revealed that Cognizant continues to recruit a lot of fresh graduates from Indian colleges, along with hiring in the US. He noted a shift in the educational system toward AI, and said they are getting "partially ready talent." Cognizant's Global Capability Centers (GCC) business has been a key component of its overall strategy.
Business model
GCC strategy and service offerings
Cognizant's GCC strategy is four-pronged. The company helps clients set up greenfield GCCs, operate them together or build, operate and transfer the GCC. They also work with existing GCCs to help them expand. The firm offers a catalog of services for clients who may not need full service including network infrastructure, real estate, talent training and even recruitment as part of their offerings.