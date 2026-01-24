Cognizant expands operations in tier-2 cities to tap into talent

Cognizant , a leading global technology company, is expanding its operations in India, including tier-2 cities. The move is part of a strategy to tap into the country's vast talent pool. Surya Gummadi, President of Americas at Cognizant, announced this during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He said that India has always been an integral part of Cognizant's strategy and vision for growth.

Expansion details New locations added to Cognizant's operational footprint Cognizant has recently expanded its operations to Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Gujarat's Gift City, among other places. Gummadi emphasized that the expansion into tier-2 cities is a key element of their strategy. He said they are also expanding in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune depending on client needs. "So, expansion in the major cities plus doubling down on the tier-two cities to talent into those cities is something that we do," he said.

AI focus India plays a vital role in Cognizant's AI strategy Gummadi also highlighted India's importance in Cognizant's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. He said most of the associates who assist clients with Cognizant's AI solutions are based in India. The company also has production centers in the country. "India has always been at the forefront of navigating technology shift and education in the country has already been pivoted or adjusted to this AI era," he said.

Recruitment approach Cognizant's recruitment strategy focuses on fresh graduates Gummadi revealed that Cognizant continues to recruit a lot of fresh graduates from Indian colleges, along with hiring in the US. He noted a shift in the educational system toward AI, and said they are getting "partially ready talent." Cognizant's Global Capability Centers (GCC) business has been a key component of its overall strategy.

