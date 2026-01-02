Cognizant facing multiple class-action lawsuits after TriZetto data breach

Cognizant Technology Solutions is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in the US over a data breach at its healthcare claims processing unit, TriZetto Provider Solutions (TPS). The legal challenges stem from allegations that TPS failed to protect sensitive personal information and did not disclose the breach in a timely manner. At least three such lawsuits were filed last month in federal courts in New Jersey and Missouri, according to Bloomberg.

Breach details Allegations of unauthorized access to TPS systems The plaintiffs allege that hackers gained unauthorized access to TPS systems as early as November 2024. They claim Cognizant only discovered the breach on October 2, 2025, leaving protected private data exposed for nearly a year. The lawsuits further allege that the breach affected at least 100 individuals across several states and exposed sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers, financial account details, and home addresses.

Disclosure concerns Criticism over lack of timely disclosure and details The class-action complaints also criticize Cognizant for not disclosing the breach in a timely manner. They allege that the delay has hindered victims from taking steps to protect themselves from identity theft or fraud. The lawsuits also highlight that Cognizant did not provide critical details of the cyberattack, including its root cause, vulnerabilities exploited, and remedial measures taken to prevent future breaches.

Data security Allegations of potential data sale on dark web One plaintiff, Lisa Scorpio, has alleged that her personal data may have been sold on illegal websites. The lawsuits allege Cognizant is liable on at least 18 counts, including claims it unfairly retained profits while failing to adequately secure patients' personal data despite being paid for such protection as part of healthcare services.