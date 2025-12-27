Coinbase ex-employee arrested in India over $20M customer data breach

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced the arrest on X, thanking the Hyderabad Police for their efforts. He said, "We have zero tolerance for bad behavior and will continue to work with law enforcement to bring bad actors to justice." The arrest occurred alongside a recent collaboration between Coinbase and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. The prosecutors had charged a Brooklyn man for running an impersonation scheme targeting Coinbase customers.

The security breach had a major financial impact on Coinbase, with the company estimating that it could cost up to $400 million to fix. Shares of Coinbase fell by about 1.2% to $236.79 on Friday. The stock has been down by around 4.6% this year, reflecting investor sentiment and its financial implications for the company.