Coinbase re-enters India with direct bank-to-crypto transfers

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched direct Indian rupee (INR) deposit and withdrawal services for retail users in India. The move will allow Indian customers to fund and withdraw from their accounts through the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). This way, they can make direct rupee transactions without relying on peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanisms or intermediaries.

Enhanced offerings Spot trading and perpetual futures contracts Along with direct INR support, Coinbase is also offering spot trading across multiple crypto assets and perpetual futures contracts linked to major cryptocurrencies. The company has launched local rupee order books to provide dedicated liquidity for Indian traders while maintaining access to its global exchange infrastructure. This strategic move is part of Coinbase's efforts to strengthen its presence in India, a key market for crypto trading activity, blockchain adoption, and developer talent.

Past investments Coinbase's investments in Indian crypto ecosystem Coinbase has previously invested in the Indian crypto ecosystem, including backing domestic exchange CoinDCX. Through its Ethereum Layer-2 network 'Base,' the company has given more than $1 million in grants, fellowships, and hackathons for developers in India. The company also highlighted initiatives such as supporting Indian founders and students through training programs and international demo-day events.

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