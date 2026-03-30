CoinDCX commits 100cr to Digital Suraksha Network to curb fraud
Business
After a recent online scam, CoinDCX is putting ₹100 crore into the new Digital Suraksha Network (DSN) to make digital finance safer for everyone in India.
The DSN will feature an AI-powered WhatsApp helpline and open APIs to help spot and fight fraud, and it's open for fintechs, banks, and digital lenders to join.
Sumit Gupta urges stronger scam defenses
CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta says this move is about building stronger defenses together across the digital world. He highlighted the need for better ways to tell real companies from scammers.
Recently, Gupta and his co-founders were granted bail after a court found prima facie no case against them in a more than ₹71 lakh scam linked to a fake site pretending to be CoinDCX.