CoinDCX commits 100cr to Digital Suraksha Network to curb fraud

Sumit Gupta urges stronger scam defenses

CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta says this move is about building stronger defenses together across the digital world. He highlighted the need for better ways to tell real companies from scammers.

Recently, Gupta and his co-founders were granted bail after a court found prima facie no case against them in a more than ₹71 lakh scam linked to a fake site pretending to be CoinDCX.